Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.40 Million

Analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will report $53.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.20 million and the highest is $53.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $234.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.01 million to $235.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.85 million, with estimates ranging from $275.88 million to $286.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.13 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sumo Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 52-week low of $16.71 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the third quarter valued at about $12,620,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,497,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,259,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

