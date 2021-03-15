Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €111.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €111.00 ($130.59) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.98% from the company’s current price.

ZAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €93.22 ($109.67).

ZAL traded down €0.72 ($0.85) on Monday, hitting €85.40 ($100.47). 502,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €85.40.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

