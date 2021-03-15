Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.22 ($109.67).

Get Zalando alerts:

FRA ZAL traded down €0.72 ($0.85) on Monday, reaching €85.40 ($100.47). The company had a trading volume of 502,640 shares. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50 day moving average of €93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.40.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.