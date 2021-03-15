Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €81.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) received a €81.00 ($95.29) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ZAL. Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Zalando and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.22 ($109.67).

FRA ZAL traded down €0.72 ($0.85) on Monday, reaching €85.40 ($100.47). The company had a trading volume of 502,640 shares. Zalando has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66). The business has a 50 day moving average of €93.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.40.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

