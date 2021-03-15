Zano 24-Hour Volume Hits $139,677.00 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One Zano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Zano has a market cap of $19.15 million and approximately $139,677.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,476.87 or 0.99851399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00036488 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00012585 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.00393601 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.37 or 0.00301224 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.28 or 0.00762507 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00075701 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00034781 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,582,751 coins and its circulating supply is 10,553,251 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

