Zap (ZAP) Market Capitalization Achieves $92.41 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Zap has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zap has a market cap of $92.41 million and $4.27 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00048693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.10 or 0.00667418 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00072229 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00026414 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00035604 BTC.

Zap Token Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.