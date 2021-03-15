Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,603.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,757.22 or 0.03218172 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.97 or 0.00360725 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $517.03 or 0.00946879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $217.58 or 0.00398484 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.21 or 0.00357501 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.04 or 0.00245477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00021949 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

