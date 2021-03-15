Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 320.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of Zealand Pharma A/S stock opened at $31.01 on Monday. Zealand Pharma A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($9.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.90) by ($3.86). Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 214.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.34%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines in development stage focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin, Lyxumia, Soliqua 100/33, and Suliqua.

