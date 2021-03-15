Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total value of $167,145.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,205 shares of company stock worth $26,425,732 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $472.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $516.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $451.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZBRA shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

