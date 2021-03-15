Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $1.44 Million (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 15th. Zen Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $1,315.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0637 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

