Zero Price Tops $0.19 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $106,778.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.91 or 0.00242204 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00089661 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00054302 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Zero

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,764,370 coins. The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

