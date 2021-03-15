ZeuxCoin Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 35.5% higher against the dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $361,233.29 and $97.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00048078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $368.22 or 0.00654259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00071985 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026222 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00035169 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (ZUC) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.