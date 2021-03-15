ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter.

NYSE ZIM opened at $25.25 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

