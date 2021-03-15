ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to post earnings of $3.58 per share for the quarter.

NYSE ZIM opened at $25.25 on Monday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $25.39.

ZIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, an application that provides containers' information.

