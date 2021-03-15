ZKSwap Tops 24-Hour Volume of $103.23 Million (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004984 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $556.19 million and approximately $103.23 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.26 or 0.00456894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.92 or 0.00061780 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00052764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.99 or 0.00095507 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.18 or 0.00561118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.