Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,339 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoetis news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded up $1.61 on Monday, reaching $154.18. 15,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110,615. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.14 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

