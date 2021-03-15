Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) will announce $12.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zogenix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.70 million. Zogenix posted sales of $1.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 898.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zogenix will report full year sales of $91.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $231.20 million, with estimates ranging from $193.40 million to $303.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zogenix.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $20.48 on Monday. Zogenix has a twelve month low of $16.65 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Zogenix by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zogenix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in Zogenix by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

