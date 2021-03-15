Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 465.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,006,000 after acquiring an additional 308,957 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,800,851,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,479,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,705,000 after acquiring an additional 801,813 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,186 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $1.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.77. The company had a trading volume of 53,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,833,411. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $388.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $415.34. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.97 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 77,277 shares in the company, valued at $26,472,009.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total value of $28,187,965.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,285 shares in the company, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 485,564 shares of company stock worth $177,002,273. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $433.50.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

