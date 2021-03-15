ZPER Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $102.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 15th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZPER has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $102.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00065956 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002330 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000650 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

