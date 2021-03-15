ZrCoin Price Reaches $0.39 (ZRC)

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. ZrCoin has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $96,565.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One ZrCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000687 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00454452 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00061549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052450 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00094686 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00069497 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.71 or 0.00565554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

