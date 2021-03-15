ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.61

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.61 and traded as low as $2.46. ZTE shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 3,592 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61.

ZTE Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF)

ZTE Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and information technology (IT) solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as baseband units, AAU series, ultra-broadband radio series, indoor coverage, small cell base station series, and microwave products.

