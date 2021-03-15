Zuflo Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,934.00 (ZFL)

Zuflo Coin (CURRENCY:ZFL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last week, Zuflo Coin has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Zuflo Coin has a total market cap of $58,165.83 and approximately $19,934.00 worth of Zuflo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zuflo Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00048537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00657716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026127 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00035136 BTC.

Zuflo Coin Profile

Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is a coin. Zuflo Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,944,573 coins. Zuflo Coin’s official website is www.zedxe.com . Zuflo Coin’s official Twitter account is @Zed_Xe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zuflo Coin is www.zedxe.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Zuflo Coin (ZFL) is the native ERC20 Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the ZedXe exchange. “

Zuflo Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zuflo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zuflo Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zuflo Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

