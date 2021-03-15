Zumiez Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Zumiez in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

ZUMZ has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

ZUMZ stock opened at $45.50 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $49.23.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 7,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $354,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total value of $788,337.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,494 shares of company stock worth $10,742,263 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 76,806 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Zumiez by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,696 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $2,097,000. 80.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

