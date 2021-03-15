Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Trading 49.3% Higher

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares traded up 49.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.03 and last traded at $7.03. 8,432,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,497,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $206.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.83.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts anticipate that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYNE. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 15,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 40,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 64,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder; is in Phase II clinical trial for treating pediatric behavioral and emotional symptoms of 22q11.2 deletion syndrome; and to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome.

