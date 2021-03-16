$0.10 EPS Expected for Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) to announce $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Mission Produce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mission Produce will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mission Produce.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Mission Produce from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Mission Produce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Shares of AVO opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. Mission Produce has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth $252,000.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mission Produce (AVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.