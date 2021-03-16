-$0.13 EPS Expected for Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beam Global’s earnings. Beam Global reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.28) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beam Global.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BEEM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Maxim Group upped their price target on Beam Global from $45.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Beam Global from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Beam Global in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ BEEM opened at $48.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.32. Beam Global has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82.

In other Beam Global news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $250,209.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,757.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,710,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, together with its subsidiary, invents, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions in the United States and internationally. The company focuses on creating renewably energized products for electric vehicle and drone charging, outdoor media and branding, and energy security.

