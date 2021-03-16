$0.19 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.

Several research firms recently commented on MRVI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Maravai LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,654,000.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maravai LifeSciences (MRVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.