$0.19 EPS Expected for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Maravai LifeSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maravai LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Maravai LifeSciences.
Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02.
Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $40.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.42.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $775,485,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth $166,337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $116,155,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,552,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,654,000.
About Maravai LifeSciences
Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.
