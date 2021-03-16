-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) will announce ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Asana’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.26). The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Asana will report full-year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.97). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Asana.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asana by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,252 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after purchasing an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $32.70 on Tuesday. Asana has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $29.83.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

