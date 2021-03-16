-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.37). CytomX Therapeutics reported earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $567.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

