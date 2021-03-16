-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mohawk Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.27). Mohawk Group reported earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mohawk Group.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MWK shares. Sidoti upgraded Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of MWK stock opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $692.92 million, a P/E ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 4.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.14. Mohawk Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

In related news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc acquired 62,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,050,680.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mihal Chaouat-Fix sold 64,415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $2,201,704.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 263,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,993,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 568,401 shares of company stock valued at $12,309,180 and have sold 152,418 shares valued at $5,224,608. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proequities Inc. boosted its position in Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

