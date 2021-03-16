-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.51). Sangamo Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $0.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGMO shares. TheStreet cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.38. 24,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.97. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $19.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.29.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $60,391.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,589,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 9,833 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 140.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 169,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 99,331 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 26.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 979,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 207,140 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $168,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

