$0.32 EPS Expected for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Element Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.32. Element Solutions reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Element Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Element Solutions.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,715. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $21.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,320,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,528,000 after purchasing an additional 207,920 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,420,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,643 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Element Solutions by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,394,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,391 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,540,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,739,000 after buying an additional 175,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Element Solutions by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,948,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,517,000 after buying an additional 1,885,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

