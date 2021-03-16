-$0.38 EPS Expected for Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Equillium’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.47). Equillium posted earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equillium will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Equillium.

EQ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equillium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

In other Equillium news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of Equillium stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Equillium by 14.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $55,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equillium by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQ opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66. Equillium has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 17.91 and a current ratio of 17.91.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

