-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will report earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Molecular Templates posted earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full-year earnings of ($2.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($0.72). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTEM shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEM opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.08.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.94 per share, with a total value of $955,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,460,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,136,352.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,580,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,543,586. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 63,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Molecular Templates by 11.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

