-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Analysts expect Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) to announce earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Biodesix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.64). The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biodesix.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDSX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

NASDAQ:BDSX opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53. Biodesix has a 1-year low of $10.85 and a 1-year high of $31.99.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,655,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $1,550,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth $1,357,000.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

