-$0.48 EPS Expected for Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biodesix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.32). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Biodesix will report full-year earnings of ($5.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.05) to ($1.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.57) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.46). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biodesix.

Get Biodesix alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on BDSX shares. BTIG Research began coverage on Biodesix in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Biodesix in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Biodesix stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.53. Biodesix has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $31.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $1,294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,655,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Biodesix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $579,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biodesix (BDSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biodesix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodesix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.