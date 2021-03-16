$0.48 EPS Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Semtech posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

SMTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $70.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 99.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day moving average is $66.41.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 27,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,931,458.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,869.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $230,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,112 shares of company stock valued at $5,357,289 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,956,000 after buying an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

