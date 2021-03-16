$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Navistar International Co. (NYSE:NAV) will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navistar International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. Navistar International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 660%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Navistar International.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.72.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $109,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,024.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,269 shares of company stock valued at $407,927. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAV. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Navistar International by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Navistar International during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAV stock remained flat at $$44.11 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 381,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,091. Navistar International has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.14. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 2.12.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navistar International (NAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.