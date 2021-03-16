-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will announce ($0.60) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.65). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.52) to ($2.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.49) to ($2.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bicycle Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,868.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $856,400. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $7,972,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 240.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after acquiring an additional 962,652 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 17,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $28.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $606.55 million, a P/E ratio of -13.75 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a holding company, which engages in the development of biopharmaceuticals. It focuses on developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

