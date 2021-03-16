$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to post $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,650%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $51.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.90 million. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 51.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEBO opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $693.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.32. Peoples Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

