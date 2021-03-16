-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) will report earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Nine Energy Service reported earnings of ($0.51) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

NINE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Nine Energy Service by 470.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 69,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $100.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. Nine Energy Service has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

