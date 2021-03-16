-$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) to post earnings per share of ($0.73) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nine Energy Service’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the highest is ($0.63). Nine Energy Service reported earnings per share of ($0.51) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will report full-year earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.13). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nine Energy Service.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.36). Nine Energy Service had a negative net margin of 136.82% and a negative return on equity of 65.52%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nine Energy Service from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nine Energy Service to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Nine Energy Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other Nine Energy Service news, CEO Ann G. Fox sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.28, for a total value of $68,351.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,343,510.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Crombie sold 64,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $213,077.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 470.1% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 84,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 69,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nine Energy Service by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. Nine Energy Service has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 5.36. The company has a market capitalization of $100.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.50.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

