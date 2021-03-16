0Chain (ZCN) Trading 7.7% Higher Over Last Week

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 16th. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $35.78 million and $628,300.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001333 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000460 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00032783 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

