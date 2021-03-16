0xBitcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $408,239.00 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000565 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.83 million and $408,239.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00049189 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $370.91 or 0.00656322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00071047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00026125 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00035573 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a token. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

