$1.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $920.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients reported sales of $852.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full-year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.27.

DAR opened at $79.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $10.25 and a 1-year high of $79.65. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.33.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $19,997,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,650,000 after buying an additional 298,221 shares during the period. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $3,987,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

