$1.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) will report $1.08 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Coty posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Coty.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Coty during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

