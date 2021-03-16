$1.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) to report sales of $1.62 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.73 billion. Caesars Entertainment posted sales of $473.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 242.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.58 billion to $9.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.72 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $106.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total value of $1,625,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,488.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Don R. Kornstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total transaction of $115,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,525 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a casino-entertainment company in the United States. The company operates resorts primarily under the Caesars, Harrah's, Horseshoe, and Eldorado brand names. It offers various amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations; and gaming services. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

