1,000,000 Shares in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Bought by P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP

P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,450,000. Corner Growth Acquisition accounts for about 1.0% of P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $528,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,877,000.

OTCMKTS COOLU traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.30. 34,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,699. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55.

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

