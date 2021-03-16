$104.90 Million in Sales Expected for Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post $104.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.60 million and the highest is $107.45 million. Noodles & Company reported sales of $100.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Noodles & Company will report full year sales of $454.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $435.38 million to $470.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $492.08 million, with estimates ranging from $471.50 million to $530.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Noodles & Company.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded Noodles & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.81.

In other Noodles & Company news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 5,961 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $61,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,237.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David James Boennighausen sold 5,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $53,615.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,278.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,259 shares of company stock worth $184,308 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 411.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Noodles & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Noodles & Company by 76.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noodles & Company stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $550.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

