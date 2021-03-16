107,975 Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Acquired by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 107,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned 0.13% of NMI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NMI by 17.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in NMI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,339,313 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NMIH shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMIH traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,678. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. On average, analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

