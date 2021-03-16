$119.49 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce $119.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.90 million and the highest is $121.00 million. Tenable reported sales of $102.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $515.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $512.00 million to $523.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $612.33 million, with estimates ranging from $589.90 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 131,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $5,914,105.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,272,766.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $660,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,024.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,467 shares of company stock valued at $20,062,407 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tenable by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TENB opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.16 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Tenable has a 12 month low of $16.28 and a 12 month high of $58.45.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.